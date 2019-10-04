October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented Carolyn Handville, program coordinator for the Cancer Services Program of the North Country and Chris Wallace, program assistant, with a plaque proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the city of Oswego.

In addition, throughout the month of October City Hall and the Varick Dam Waterfalls will be bathed in pink.

“This proclamation is a testament to the good work and positive impact OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country is making on the lives of women throughout Central New York,” said Mayor Barlow.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...