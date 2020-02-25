OFA Provides Transportation to Senior Dining Sites

OSWEGO COUNTY – As part of an on-going effort by the Oswego County Office for the Aging to address the needs of seniors in Oswego County, the OFA provides transportation to several dining centers, with an additional brief stop for shopping.

In addition, OFA provides transportation one day per week to the Lacona Soup Kitchen.

Anyone wishing to be transported to or from the sites must call in advance to make a reservation.

There is no fee for this service.

Contributions are accepted but not required.

No one will be denied service due to inability or unwillingness to contribute to the cost of services.

Transportation to senior dining sites and the Lacona Soup Kitchen are as follows:

– Central Square: Community Church, 833 US Rt. 11, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 315-720-9732.

– Fulton: Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Mondays and Fridays. Call 315-592-3408.

– Hannibal: Community Library, 162 Oswego St., Mondays. Call 315-564-5471.

– Mexico: Lighthouse Church, 11 S. Jefferson St., Wednesdays. Call 315-806-1917.

– Parish: New Hope Church, 814 Rider St., Thursdays. Call 315-806-1917.

– Phoenix: Congregational Church, 43 Bridge St., Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 315-695-4841.

– Lacona: Soup Kitchen (no shopping stop), 49 Salisbury St., Mondays. Call 315-349-3484.

“We were pleased to increase days of transportation to the senior dining sites in 2019, as transportation was determined to be an area of unmet need in Oswego County,” said Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “This bussing allows transportation-dependent older residents of Oswego County to attend the senior center where they can engage in comradery, health education, art projects, heath promotion, a delicious hot meal and socialization. As part of the transportation trip, participants can also take advantage of a short stop for shopping.”

The Office for the Aging provides transportation for those aged 60 and older with funding provided by the Oswego County Legislature, New York State Office for the Aging, the U.S. Administration for Community Living, and participant contributions.

For more information on services provided by the Office for the Aging, call 315-349-3484 weekdays or visit www.oswegocounty.com/ofa.

