OFA Staff Offers Assistance on HEAP Applications

OSWEGO – The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging will schedule appointments at locations around Oswego County in February to help seniors apply for assistance paying their fuel bill through the Home Energy Assistance Program.

Residents must be age 60 or older and meet the following income eligibility guidelines for HEAP: maximum monthly income for a 1-person household is $2,391; maximum monthly income for a 2-person household is $3,127; maximum monthly income for a 3-person household is $3,863; and maximum monthly income for a 4-person household is $4,598.

Those who are interested in making an appointment should call the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.

Appointments will be available at:

– Parish Town Hall, 2938 E. Main St., Feb.15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Fulton Library, 160 S. First St., Feb. 21, 1-3 p.m.

– Central Square Library, 637 Main St., Feb. 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Phoenix Public Library, 34 Elm St., Feb. 26,11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Residents will need to bring several documents to their scheduled appointment.

Documents include a photo ID or proof of date of birth for all members of the household; social security card for all members of the household; proof of rent (if applicable); National Grid statement; current utility bill; and proof of all income in the household.

Additional documentation may be required.

For additional information call the Oswego County Office for the Aging, weekdays at 315-349-3484.

