Off The Cuff with Mayor Barlow – February 2019

In this month’s segment of “Off the Cuff” Mayor Billy Barlow discusses the reduction in water and sewer fees for homeowners, the announcement of a handicap accessible playground to be constructed this summer at Hamilton Park, an increased credit rating for the city and how it became possible, and details into the unveiling of the proposed city zoning code rewrite for the first time since 1980.

Additionally, he answers our reader questions so don’t forget to submit your questions for next month’s edition of “Off the Cuff.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...