Office for Aging Schedules Hearings on Services for Seniors

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Office for the Aging has scheduled three public hearings to receive input on its proposed plan of services for seniors.

Sara Sunday, administrator of the Office for the Aging, said the plan is part of the agency’s requirements for state and federal funding, and includes a summary of services to be provided to elderly county residents between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

The plan is available for inspection at the Office for the Aging, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public hearings will be held:

– Aug. 29, at 12:30 p.m. at the Camp Hollis main lodge, 40 Health Camp Road, Oswego;

– Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m. in the grand jury chambers of the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 7426 Bridge St., Pulaski; and

– Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Oswego County Office Complex, First Floor Training Room, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Anyone needing special accommodations is asked to call the Office for the Aging five days in advance of the hearing date.

Contact the Oswego County Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.

