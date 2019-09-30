Office for Aging Schedules Hearings on Services for Seniors

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Office for the Aging has scheduled three public hearings to receive input on its proposed plan of services for seniors during the period beginning April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.

Sara Sunday, director of the Office for the Aging, said the plan includes a summary of services provided to elderly county residents and is part of the agency’s requirements for state and federal funding.

The plan is available for inspection at the Office for the Aging, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public hearings will be held:

• Monday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m. at the County Office Complex, first floor Conference Room, 70 Bunner St., Oswego;

• Tuesday, Oct. 22 , at 1:30 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek; and

• Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at the Central Square Senior Nutrition Center, Central Square Community Church, 833 US Route 11, Central Square.

Those needing special accommodations are asked to contact the Office for the Aging at least 14 days prior to the event they wish to attend by calling weekdays at 315-349-3484 or emailing [email protected]

