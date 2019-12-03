OHS Announces ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as upcoming musical

The “tale as old as time” will be presented at Oswego High School in February, as OHS students will star in the musical production of Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Cast and crew members, along with the musical’s directors, have extended an invitation to the greater Oswego community to “be our guests” during the Feb. 7, 8 and 9, 2020 performances in the Robinson-Faust Theatre of the Performing Arts at OHS.

Because the high-anticipated shows are sure to attract younger children, a 2 p.m. matinee has been added to Feb. 9.

The evening performances will also begin at 7 p.m., instead of the regular show time of 7:30 p.m. Musical director Robert Dumas said the show times have been adjusted to help accommodate Oswego families. Tickets will go on sale, beginning in January.

The cast includes: Isabella Herrera (Belle), Matthew Oldenburg (Beast), Daniel Emmons (Gaston), Alix Pauldine (LeFou), Aidan Thompson (Maurice), Jonathan Tsutsumishita (Lumiere), Ethann Browne (Cogsworth), Zeida Olson (Mrs. Potts), Nate Carr (Chip), Hayley Bandla (Babette) and Grace Hoffman (Madame de la Grande Bouche). Additional student actors and their characters include: Matthew Cuyler (Monsieur D’Arque), Kat McGreevy (The Old Beggar Woman), Sean Metcalf (Young Prince) and Abigail Cook, Audrey Hinman and Abigail McPherson as the Three Silly Girls.

Ensemble members, who will play the parts of townspeople, servants and enchanted objects, among other components, include: Emma Armet, Riley Bandla, Kaelynn Cisson, Tristan Clark, Laura Cummings, Emily Dann, Evalynn Dickens, Abby Faul, Kaitlyn Freeth, Kendra Garvey and Allie Griffin. Additional ensemble members are: Rebecca Haines, McKenna Hammill, Bree Hardter, Rebecca Hibbert, Kimberly Hilton, Mitch Hudson, Alexis Johnson, Brennah Jones, Veronica Jones, Ali Ketchum, Sean Metcalf, Kat McGreevy, Ashley Miceli, Ayliana Miner, Katie Nettles, Mariah Pepper, Emily Pierce, Riley Putnam, Aileigh Ray, Lexi Reith, Morgan Samson, Melanie Solano, Scott Swindells, Sarah Westcott and Cecilie Westlie.

Working alongside Dumas will be Eve Phillips as stage director and Amanda Kurey as choreographer. Stephan F. Braun will design the set and T. J. Bandla will serve as sound designer.

CNY Costumes will supply the magical costumes, under the guidance of costumers Pat Van Wie and Sonia Berlin.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...