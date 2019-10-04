OHS Drama Club to Present ‘Play ON!’

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School Drama Club will soon present “Play ON!,” a murder mystery play full of hilarious mishaps.

The show has resembled a humorous love letter to theater, as it follows a community theater production of “Murder Most Foul,” where an inexperienced playwright has agreed to let the company perform the show for no charge.

The director and theater manager, Gerry, has no idea what disasters had awaited her.

The murder mystery plot has no murder and the playwright keeps changing the script, leaving the cast disgruntled.

Oswego City School District students, staff members and administrators are invited to the show, along with the greater Oswego community, to find out what really happens throughout “Murder Most Foul.”

Performances are schedules at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 in the Robinson-Faust Theatre for Performing Arts at the Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd.

Tickets will be $10 at the door.

The Oswego High School Drama Club production is being co-directed and produced by club advisors, Norman Berlin III and Joshua DeLorenzo.

Alexandra Reith will serve as student assistant director.

The cast will feature the following OHS students: Ace Earle, Isabelle Herrera, Audrey Hinman, Grace Hoffman, Mitchell Hudson, Veronica Jones, Kathleen McGreevy, Adrian Putnam, Jonathan Tsutsumishita and Cecilie Westlie.

