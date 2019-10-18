OHS Pep Rally Shows School Spirit

OSWEGO – The freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior classes at Oswego High School showed off their school spirit during the building’s recent pep rally.

The students and several staff members competed in friendly, competitive games.

Junior varsity and varsity team athletes were introduced to the crowd before the games began.

Students enjoyed extra pep and T-shirt tosses from the OHS cheerleaders.

Most of the students, and their teachers, dressed in traditional Buccaneer blue and white, as a symbol of unity and Buc Pride.

Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey, OCSD Board President Heather DelConte and OCSD administrators also were present in a show of support.

