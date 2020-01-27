OHS Students Earn Scholastic Art Honors

OSWEGO – The artistic talent of a few Oswego City School District students was highlighted during the recent Central New York regional Scholastic Art Awards ceremony, held at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

Ceramics and glass, digital art, design, art portfolio, and drawing and illustration were categories to which Oswego High School students were honored for their creative pieces.

Six Oswego High School students and their 11 works of art were among the more than 1,000 pieces selected for the regional honors.

OHS senior Nicole DelConte received multiple awards for her artistic talent, which included two Silver Keys for ceramics and glass pieces titled “Desert Mosaic” and “Raku Dog,” as well as honorable mentions for her drawing and illustration piece, “Deer Skull” and art portfolio, “Nature’s Beauty.”

Fellow senior Elizabeth Bush received an honorable mention for her ceramics and glass work titled “Raku Elephant.”

Junior Tristen Munger earned an honorable mention for her “Human Trafficking” design piece, while sophomores Bailey Bevacqua and Dalya Kinsizer also earned honorable mention awards for their “Water Wonderland” digital art and “Chick Playground” drawing and illustration pieces, respectively.

Kinsizer also earned a Silver Key for her ceramics and glass work, “Expressions.”

All CNY Gold and Silver Key honorees were recognized on stage at the regional Scholastic awards ceremony Jan. 21 at SRC Arena at OCC.

The artwork will be on display in the Whitney Applied Technical Center at OCC from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 29.

