OHS Students To Star In ‘Kiss Me, Kate!’

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School production of “Kiss Me Kate!” will take place Feb. 8 and 9 in Robinson-Faust Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Originally a hit Broadway show, “Kiss Me, Kate!” will feature student actors, actresses and a production crew who will help share the story of the auditions of a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” whose stars are ex-lovers.

Dramatic characters with big personalities will shine throughout the show and highlight how they are connected to one another.

The musical script was written by Bella and Sam Spewack, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

Kiss Me, Kate! is directed by Garrett Heater, with music direction by Robert Dumas, choreography by Amanda Kurey, and technical direction by Stephen F. Braun and T.J. Bandla.

“Kiss Me, Kate!” principal roles include: Andrew Bornheimer as Fred Graham/Petruchio, Grace Hoffman as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, Dan Emmons as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Allison Choate as Lois Lane/Bianca, Shameeka LaLiveres as Hattie, Liam Tovey as General Harrison Howell, Derek Putnam as the First Gangster, Hermes Jimenez Jr. as the Second Gangster, Matt Oldenberg as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Maria Foti as Bernice, Dieonte Parker as Hortensi, Matthew Cuyler as Gremio, Aidan Thompson as Pops and Robbie Allen as Paul.

Featured dancers are: Bella Herrera, Abby McPherson, Hayley Bandla, Mya Kinder, Zeida Olson, Jillian Dowdle, Alyssa Adner, Jenna Bradshaw and Hayley Domicolo.

Featured performers are: David Harvey as Philip, Toby Baker as Gregory, Alix Pauldine as Nathaniel, Eric Young as Flynt, Mitchell Hudson as Riley, Jeremy Crisafulli as Padua Priest, Jade Comstock as Cab Driver, Alyssa Lee as Inn Waitress, Marissa Forger as Dance Mistress, Hayley Doimicolo as Haberdasher, Veronica Jones as Wardrobe Lady, Audrey Hinman as first stagehand, Ali Ketchun as second stagehand and Leah Horn as third stagehand.

Ensemble members include: Emily Alnutt, Megan Cheeley, Jade Comstock, Laura Cummings, Jasmine DeSantis, Gretchen Dowd, Kaitlyn Freeth, Kendra Garvey, Brennah Jones, Veronica Jones, Megan McCarey, Kathleen McGreevy, Katelyn Nettles, Mariah Pepper, Aileigh Ray, Alexandra Reith, Madison Sailer, Morgan Samson, Melanie Solano and Allison Vincent.

“Kiss Me, Kate!” performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9.

For reserved seating at $5, $10 and $15, visit ohsboxoffice.ticketleap.com.

For more information, call 315-341-2270.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...