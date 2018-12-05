Old Fashioned Christmas Fundraiser Planned

OSWEGO – The Oswego Community Christian School’s Old Fashioned Christmas Craft Show is back at a new location.

It has been a few years since the last OCCS’ Old Fashioned Christmas Craft Show, but Oswego Community Christian School is excited to announce that it will be bringing back the much-loved community event this December.

The craft show will be held Saturday, December 8, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at New Covenant Community Church, 51 E. Oneida St.

The church is located on the corner of East Fourth and Oneida streets.

Spend the day shopping beautiful handcrafted gifts.

A full lunch menu by Provisions Catering will be available as well as snacks, baked goods and beverages.

Raffles and door prizes all day.

OCCS’ Old Fashioned Christmas is a handmade only craft show event.

Proceeds support Oswego Community Christian School.

