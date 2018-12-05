;

Old Fashioned Christmas Fundraiser Planned

December 5, 2018 Contributor
Students at Oswego Community Christian School gather to prepare for the return of OCCS's Old Fashioned Christmas Craft Show. The handmade craft only show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Covenant Community Church, 51 E. Oneida St., Oswego.
OSWEGO – The Oswego Community Christian School’s Old Fashioned Christmas Craft Show is back at a new location.

It has been a few years since the last OCCS’ Old Fashioned Christmas Craft Show, but Oswego Community Christian School is excited to announce that it will be bringing back the much-loved community event this December.

The craft show will be held Saturday, December 8, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at New Covenant Community Church, 51 E. Oneida St.

The church is located on the corner of East Fourth and Oneida streets.

Spend the day shopping beautiful handcrafted gifts.

A full lunch menu by Provisions Catering will be available as well as snacks, baked goods and beverages.

Raffles and door prizes all day.

OCCS’ Old Fashioned Christmas is a handmade only craft show event.

Proceeds support Oswego Community Christian School.

