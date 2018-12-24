Olivia Diane Natalia Feliciano

Olivia Diane Natalia Feliciano was born in Oswego Hospital on December 11, 2018, at 3:11 p.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Sarena Shafer and Daniel Feliciano, of Hannibal.

