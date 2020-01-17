OMS Honors Students for Having Self-Control as a Character Strength

OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School teachers and administrators applauded select seventh and eighth grade students for their display of self-control throughout the month of December.

OMS Assistant Principal Rory Malone said each honoree has been an all-star for his or her commitment to self-control as a top character strength.

Honored on the 7 East team was Gavin Ruggio, who had been observed by OMS staff members as having shown discipline and restraint and remained in control of his actions and emotions.

7 South honoree Kennysee Brockington was awarded with the honor because she maintained “a cool, calm and friendly personality” as difficult situations arose.

Kevin Waters, 7 West awardee, has advocated for himself and his education, while he controlled his physical and mental well-being.

Eighth grade honorees include Lilianna Farmer from 8 East, who has recognized if she has upset other students, she makes efforts to make amends; while Teigen Patane of 8 South, has showed up to his classes daily with a smile on his face and has remained focus on completing tasks on time.

Stephanie Sprague, of the 8 West team, was recognized for her ability to pursue the right thing despite temptations to abandon it.

For their efforts, each honoree received a $10 gift card, courtesy of NBT Bank, and a certificate of recognition.

Throughout January, OMS staff members will observe students to potentially be recognized for the character strength of leadership.

Honored students will be inspirations to others, have an outstanding ability to understand others and help mitigate conflict.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...