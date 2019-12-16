OMS Students Honored for Gratitude

OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School students who exhibited gratitude throughout November were recently honored with the monthly character recognition award.

Six OMS character strength all-stars were honored by their team teachers because they served as examples to their peers.

Tommy Kirwan was recognized for his appreciativeness, expressions of thanks and hard work, while Brody Dana was honored because of his consistent polite manner.

Also recognized were Maurice Kellison III for his reflection of the good things in life, focus on others and positive attitude; Alan Tubman because he funds opportunities to vocalize his gratitude and show hot it impacts his life; and Ian Cady who is appreciative of his teachers, shows respect and genuinely enjoys his time at OMS.

Somora Torello was honored because she always remains thankful for her education and acknowledges the goodness in her life.

For their efforts, each awardee received a certificate of recognition and $10 Wal-Mart gift cards, which were sponsored by NBT Bank.

Throughout December, OMS staff members and administrators will encourage seventh and eighth grade students to practice self-control.

Having the ability to manage behavior in a way that positively influences goal attainment is key for the growth and development of OMS students, said OMS assistant principal Rory Malone.

During the 2019-20 school year, the following character strengths will also be highlighted: leadership, love, perseverance, open-mindedness and social intelligence.

