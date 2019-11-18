OMS Students Receive Praise For Display of Kindness

OSWEGO – Six Oswego Middle School students were recently honored because they exhibited kindness throughout the month of October.

During the second celebration of the school’s new character strength’s recognition program, the honorees received a certificate of recognition and a $10 Walmart gift card for their efforts and willingness to do well with and for others.

Nominated by their classroom teachers, the students were praised for their politeness to peers and OMS staff members, willingness to always help others, selflessness and patience and showing respect, inclusivity and generosity, among several additional examples.

The six honorees include seventh-graders: Madison Morse, Logan Gardner and Kadin Rice, while the eight-grade awardees are: Emily Brown, Moira Spiegel and Donna Boyde.

Throughout the month of November, OMS staff members will select one student from each grade-level team to recognize because of their display of gratitude.

Information about gratitude and its importance will be spread throughout the month by the OMS student council and the Once a Buc, Always a Buc Club.

Throughout the 2019-2020 school year, OMS will focus on the promotion of the following additional character strengths: self-control, leadership, love, perseverance, open-mindedness and social intelligence.