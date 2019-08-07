Once Upon a Mattress Continues In Fulton

FULTON – Prince Dauntless (Arthur Lincoln) is delighted to meet his potential new bride, Princess Winifred (Joey Tucker).
But will his mother Queen Aggravain (Jessie Effig) find a way to ruin this one, too?
The answers will be revealed in the closing weekend run of Once Upon a Mattress at CNY Arts Center, August 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and August 11 at 3 p.m.
The Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in the heart of downtown Fulton.
For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
