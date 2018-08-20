One Dead, One Hospitalized Following Amboy Crash

OSWEGO – At approximately 2:15 p.m. today (August 19), the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car fatal motor vehicle accident in the town of Amboy.

A black Volkswagen Jetta was being operated southbound on State Route 183 near Nichols Road when it crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled over and struck several trees.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was transported to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

The accident is still under investigation at this time, however excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor.

The names of the involved parties will be released at a later time.

Assisting on scene were personnel from the West Amboy Fire Department, Town Williamstown Fire Department, North Shore Ambulance Service, Menter Ambulance Service and the New York State Police.

