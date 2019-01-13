One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Mexico Crash

MEXICO – On Sunday, January 13, at around 12:18 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle fatal motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 11 and State Route 104 in the Town of Mexico.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling westbound on State Route 104 and a 2000 Volkswagen sedan was traveling northbound on US Route 11 when the two collided.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse.

A passenger in the sedan was transported to Oswego Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation and the names of the involved parties will be released pending proper notification to the families.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, United States Border Patrol, Mexico Volunteer Fire Department and McFee Ambulance.

