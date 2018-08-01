One-On-One Spectator Truck & SUV Races Part Of Fulton Speedway August 4 Racing Program

FULTON, NY – When the month of August hits, point races heat up coming down the homestretch to decide the 2018 Track Champions.

The intensity will be turned up by the racers looking for any bit of speed they can find this Saturday, August 4, when Willmes Law will present a night of fast, family affordable fun racing. On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Truck & SUV owners, you asked for it, now you have your own night. This Saturday the One-on-One Spectator Truck & SUV Races will hit the “Highbanks.” To get in on the action all you need is a street legal and insured Truck/SUV, driver’s license and a helmet. Once you buy your general admission ticket go to the track office to sign up.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years and younger free. Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds) – 99L-Larry Wight (551) 32R-Ron Davis III (538) 42p-Pat Ward (520) 83x-Tim Sears Jr. (510) 62s-Tom Sears Jr. (483).

(SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) – 8-Alan Fink (552) 60-Jackson Gill (548) 24k-Nick Krause (544) 38-Zach Sobotka (538) 3-Chris Mackey (524).

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) – 38-Jason Parkhurst (1,184) Kevan Cook (1,184) 81-Bret Belden (1,150) 93-Sean Beardsley (1,146) 10-Chris Fleming (1,117).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome August 4 race night sponsor Willmes Law located at 119 Church St. in North Syracuse, NY.

They pride themselves as a large firm quality with a small town feel with personalized, solution-focused representation specializing in:

Real Estate Transactions

Traffic Tickets

Nursing Home Planning and Medicaid Applications

Estate Planning and Asset Protection

Wills and Trusts

Uncontested Divorce and Legal Separation

Landlord Tenant Matters

Liquor License Applications

Free Initial Consultation

Home Visits Available

To see everything Willmes Law has to offer, go to www.willmeslaw.com or call (315) 579-2268.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

