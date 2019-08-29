Online New York Canal Map Helps Travelers Navigate to New York’s Canals

WATERFORD, NY – Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, with support from the NYS Canal Corporation and I LOVE NEW YORK, has released a new online map to help residents and visitors navigate their way to New York’s canals.

NYCanalMap.com brings together the power of mapping tools with a wealth of information on hundreds of places of interest, visitor centers, boat rentals and tours, and paddling access sites.

“New York’s canals are a national treasure. They are not a thing of the past, but a vibrant part of upstate New York today,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “The history and beauty of the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals are just a click away at NYCanalMap.com.”

Directions and a distance calculator make it easy to plan trips by bike, kayak, boat, or car. Users can filter by features such as municipal centers, public restrooms, camping, and picnic facilities.

I LOVE NY Executive Director Ross D. Levi said, “The crisp autumn temperatures coupled with New York State’s brilliant foliage offer the perfect backdrop for a canal getaway, and we hope this new website is a great resource for visitors looking to plan a trip.”

Brian U. Stratton, director of the NYS Canal Corporation, said, “We are thrilled to provide an exceptional new resource that invites people to come and explore the NYS Canal System. Whether you enjoy boating, cycling, visiting historic canal towns, or seeing the canal’s engineering marvels, this comprehensive map will help you easily navigate your way to memorable experiences along America’s most iconic waterways.”

The online map dovetails with efforts to make the Canal System more accessible to paddlers and cyclists.

The mobile friendly website map makes it easy to find services and places of interest using a smart phone while on the waterway or Canalway Trail.

It complements a NYS Canalway Water Trail Guidebook released last spring and includes important water trail markers and paddling information.

The NY Canal Map was funded in part by a grant from Market NY through I LOVE NY, New York’s Division of Tourism, as part of the State’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

Additional funding was provided by the New York State Canal Corporation.

www.nycanalmap.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...