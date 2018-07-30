Only In Oswego County!

To The Editor:

Only in Oswego County will you see a department hire a person to direct a department (Fleet Management) that doesn’t exist.

Only in Oswego County will you see a department hire a person (director of Fleet Management) to replace someone (Highway Supervisor) four months before that person retires and then when that person isn’t going to retire still plan on hiring the other person.

Only in Oswego County will you see the union biding process bypassed so blatantly by creating a position in a managerial (OCPA – grade – 50) union, and hiring from the outside.

Sounds and smells fishy to me.

How about you?

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck it’s a duck.

This hire will only costs the taxpayers $31,000 more (for four months work) out of this year’s budget and an added $57,000 + in next year’s budget.

This week, at the Finance and Personal committee meeting at 2 p.m. in conference room “E” of the County Office Building, they will be voting to accept or reject this resolution being asked for by the Highway Department.

If you feel that this shouldn’t happen and you see this before the meeting on Tuesday, please call these legislators that are on that committee.(if you see it after this date, still call these legislators and let them know your feelings and ask how they voted).

James Weatherup – chairman – District 9 -Central Square – R

John Martino – vice chairman – District 6 -Central Square – R

Daniel Farfaglia – District 24 – Fulton,Minetto – D

David Holst – District 4 – Williamstown – R

Linda Lockwood – Distrist 11 – Fulton,Volney – R

Patrick Twiss – District 13 – Oswego – R

Stephen Walpole – District 14 – Oswego – R

The telephone numbers of these legislators are available on the Oswego County website, Oswego County Government Directory or by calling the Clerk of the Legislature Mr. Chris Jones at 315-349-8230.

Or, call me!

Frank Castiglia Jr. – 315-593-8637 – District 25 – Fulton – D

It’s your money and your county.

Frank Castiglia Jr. – D – District 25

315-593-8637 or 315-414-7008

