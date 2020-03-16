Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Cancels All Inmate Visitations

ONONDAGA COUNTY – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautionary measures to protect the public and its staff as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve and spread globally.

In light of concerns for the health, safety and welfare of the community, to include our staff and inmate population, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is cancelling all inmate visitations and non-essential services.

Effective immediately, the Onondaga County Justice Center and the Jamesville Correction Facility has cancelled all inmate visitation.

The Sheriff’s Office understands visitation is an essential part of corrections and important to families. In an effort to encourage these relationships, the Sheriff’s Office will provide inmates with visitation through established phone and video visitation systems.

Two free 15-minute phone calls, two free 15-minute video phone calls, and two free postage envelopes (weekly) will be provided to the inmates.

Attorney visits will continue as usual and will take place behind protective windows. Attorneys visiting the Jamesville Facility are asked to call to schedule inmate visits. Package drop-offs will no longer be allowed at either facilities.