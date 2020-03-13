Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Modifies Visitation Alternatives

ONONDAGA COUNTY – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautionary measures to protect the public and its staff as severe respiratory illness outbreak continue to evolve and spread globally.

In light of concerns for the health, safety and welfare of the community, to include our staff and inmate populations, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office announces a modified schedule of visitation alternatives for both the Justice Center and Jamesville Correction Facility.

Effective immediately, the Onondaga County Justice Center will offer secure non-contact visitations seven days per week during currently established visitation hours.

The Jamesville Correction Facility will provide an alternative to in-person visitation through established phone and video visitation systems.

Contact visitations will not be permitted at either facility until further notice.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office has temporarily suspended the issuance of Sheriff’s ID cards and all fingerprinting services until further notice.