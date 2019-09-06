OPD Investigating Rash of Overnight Car Break-ins

OSWEGO – This morning, September 6, the Oswego Police Department responded to a complaint of criminal mischief in the northwest portion of the city of Oswego.

After conducting a canvass of the area, several other incidents were discovered.

Upon investigation, it was determined that several windows of parked vehicles had been broken overnight.

In all, seven vehicle windows were damaged and personal property was stolen from one of the damaged vehicles.

Five of the vehicles were parked on West Fifth Street, one on West Sixth Street and one on West Schuyler Street, all within several blocks of one another.

According to Police Chief Tory L. DeCaire, “These senseless acts of vandalism are believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. last night and 5:30 a.m. this morning. It appears that, in at least 4 cases, a BB gun was used to cause the damage. I ask that anyone who may have any information regarding these crimes please contact the Oswego Police Department to help us identify, arrest and prosecute the suspects appropriately.”

Mayor Billy Barlow said, “It’s unfortunate that we have thoughtless people who want nothing more than to cause needless destruction in our neighborhoods. These suspects have caused our citizens to incur hundreds of dollars in damage, the inconvenience of filing reports and the burden of getting the damage repaired. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and, when they are identified, the suspects will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Please contact Oswego Police:

Phone: 315-342-8120

or

Email: [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]>

