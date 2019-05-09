Open Auditions Set For Players’ Musical ‘Annie Get Your Gun’

OSWEGO – Now’s your chance. Yes, you!

Have you ever wanted to sing and dance and play a character other than yourself?

Well come on over to audition at the Civic Arts Center on May 11 from 2-4 p.m. or May 13 from 6-8 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

This production, directed by Matt Fleming, promises to be one of the highlights of the summer season.

Bring sheet music of your choice or sing from the libretto of the show or just walk in and hum something wonderful.

Fleming needs women, men, and a bunch of boys and girls to play cowboys, Indians, kings, queens, and a whole bunch of circus people.

You know you want to do it. You never know, you could be the star of the show.

It’s going to be a whole lot of fun for everyone.

