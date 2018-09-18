Open House Welcomes Hannibal Middle School Families

HANNIBAL – The hallways and classrooms at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School were bustling with excitement during a recent open house.

Students and their families walked from classroom to classroom and met with teachers to ask questions and review expectations in an informal setting.

In addition to meeting with individual core classroom teachers, parents had a chance to meet with special area teachers as well.

New technology teacher Tony Tuso had plenty of visitors in his classroom as students were eager to show their families some of the equipment and projects they would be working on this school year.

“This is my favorite class,” said DMK student Alison Hallinan as she stepped into the technology room and showed her mom around the room.

Aside from the classroom tours and group presentations, several local agencies were on hand to discuss their services and provide resources to parents.

Many of the service organizations had booths set up and representatives were on hand to distribute brochures and other literature.

