Open Houses to Highlight Opportunities at Cayuga Community College

Two upcoming open house and financial aid days at Cayuga Community College will offer prospective students a perfect opportunity to discover the college’s diverse degree programs and its extracurricular and athletic offerings.

Scheduled for Nov. 2 at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus and Nov. 9 for the Auburn Campus, the Fall Open House and Financial Aid Days also offer students and their families a chance to work with the College’s staff to evaluate potential scholarships and complete the financial aid process. Both events are open from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Our Fall Open House and Financial Aid Days are the perfect time to learn more about Cayuga Community College. Whether you’re interested in attending full-time or part-time, these days are opportunities to discuss academic programs with our expert faculty, discover ways to get involved on campus, and to finalize your financial aid process with the help of our dedicated staff,” said Cayuga Director of Admissions Bruce Blodgett.

One of the most affordable colleges in New York, Cayuga features more than 30 degree programs and 10 certificate programs, plus diverse athletic and extracurricular opportunities.

Along with a small student-to-faculty ratio, the college offers flexible course schedules that allow students to take classes online and at the Auburn and Fulton campuses.

Open house attendees will receive an overview of Cayuga, plus have the chance to attend specific breakout sessions to learn more about degree programs and student support services.

Student ambassadors will provide tours of Cayuga’s campuses, and staff will be available to help complete financial aid and scholarship applications. Faculty, staff and coaches will be available to discuss academic programs, student clubs and athletics.

Registration is not required. People planning on attending can find more information and register at https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/admissions/openhouse/.

Anyone with questions can contact Cayuga at 1-866-598-8883.

