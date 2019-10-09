Open Mic Friday To Feature Radio Personality, Larry Hoyt

OSWEGO – Larry Hoyt, WAER radio host of Common Threads, will be the guest host for Open Mic Friday on October 18 at 7 p.m.

The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St.

He leads off at 7 followed by performers who sign up that night.

Signup begins at 6:30 p.m. when doors open.

Musicians typically play three songs each, depending on the numbers signing up.

All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of most all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting-edge professional sound equipment managed by trained sound technicians and college audio engineer interns.

There is a suggested donation of $2 at the door.

The atmosphere is casual.

Light refreshments are available.

Open Mic Fridays take place every two weeks on the eve of the Music Hall’s Saturday concerts.

Local music luminaries emcee each event.

The fall series continues with Irv Lyons Jr. November 1, Bob Halligan Jr. November 15, and Kennadee December 6.

Open Mic starts up again in the new year on February 21 with guest host Cam Caruso and on March 6 Joanne Sherwood and March 20 Marc Warner.

For a complete performance schedule visit the website or pick up an event calendar from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or ticket outlet at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

Find more information at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: [email protected]

The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.

2019-20 Music Hall Events Calendar / All Stages

2019 Fall Season

10/18 Open Mic Friday – Guest Host Larry Hoyt $2

10/19 Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys $16-19

10/25 The Hook Songwriter Series

Mark Wahl, Steve Watson, Taylor Ricks $12

11/1 Open Mic Friday – Guest Host Irv Lyons, Jr. $2

11/2 The New McKrells – $16-19 Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance Pre-Show Meet and Greet Reception 6:30

11/15 Open Mic Friday – Guest Host Bob Halligan Jr. $2

11/16 Mike Powell / John McConnell opens $13-16

11/22 The Hook Songwriter Series

Irv Lyons Jr., Bryan Dickenson, JoAnne Sherwood $12

12/6 Open Mic Friday – Guest Host Kennadee $2

12/7 Sultans of String Christmas Caravan w/Special Guest Rebecca Campbell $25-28

2020 Winter-Spring Season

1/11 Gangstagrass $17-20

1/25 Matt Nakoa $13-16

2/7 Open Mic Friday $2

2/8 The Faux Paws $15-18

2/21 Open Mic Friday Guest Host Cam Caruso $2

2/22 Karen Savoca and Pete Hietzman $14-17

Annual meeting 4 p.m. – pot Luck dinner 5:15 p.m. – Show 7:30 p.m.

2/28 The Hook Songwriter Series Taryn Surprenant, TBD, TBD $12

3/6 Open Mic Friday Guest Host Joanne Sherwood $2

3/7 Jay Ungar and Molly Mason $17-20

3/20 Open Mic Friday Guest Host Marc Warner $2

3/21 RPR $16-19

4/3 Open Mic Friday – $2

4/4 The Cadleys w/Guest Mark Wahl $13-16

4/17 Open Mic Friday – $2

4/18 Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio $13-16

4/24 The Hook Songwriter Series Scott Cook, Gina Holsopple, TBD $12

5/1 Open Mic Friday – $2

5/2 Ruddy Well Band $13-16

5/16 Season Finale w/Emerging Artist Showcase $15 / members free – Show starts 5 p.m. with sunset reception dinner buffet $12 (optional)

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...