Operation Oswego County Calls On Businesses For Extra Personal Protective Equipment

OSWEGO COUNTY – Operation Oswego County is calling on Oswego County businesses to help.

If you are able to supply extra personal protective equipment you may have or if you have the ability to manufacture them, let us know.

Items such as gowns, masks, gloves, and more are in high demand and essential for the protection of healthcare workers and first responders. If you have excess supplies or the means to manufacture this equipment, please contact:

Oswego County at (315)349-3260, or

at (315)349-3260, or Empire State Development at [email protected] , or

at , or Operation Oswego County at [email protected] or (315)343-1545.

