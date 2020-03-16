Operation Oswego County Closes Office To Public

OSWEGO COUNTY – Due to ongoing developments regarding the novel coronavirus, Operation Oswego County will be closing their office to the public, effective immediately.

You may reach us by either email, [email protected] , or phone, 315-343-1545. Although the staff will be working remotely, we want to assure you that we will still be conducting business.by either email,, or phone,

If you are a current client of OOC or the County of Oswego IDA, and have an immediate need, you may reach Kevin LaMontagne at extension 105 or Austin Wheelock at extension 104 through our main number, 315-343-1545.

We ask for your patience during this difficult time. Know that we are acting in the best interests of our clients, staff and the community. Be safe!

