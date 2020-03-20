Operation Oswego County Gives Business Resources

OSWEGO – Operation Oswego County has released the following press release with information on business resources.

COVID-19: Business Resources

This information is designed to help employers and our workforce in Oswego County respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We need to take steps to keep jobs and businesses going, as well as protect health in the community. Information is changing often, and updates will be made here daily. We ask readers to rely on official sources first and foremost, we repost some of that info here, in addition to OOC’s recommended steps.

Our national, state and local public health agencies are confident that the best strategy to protect our population from further spread of the virus is Social Distancing. The essence of Social Distancing is that we avoid large gatherings and maintain a physical distance of approximately 6 feet from others when possible.

Governor Cuomo has also mandated that all New York State businesses (exempting shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions) reduce their employees in the physical workplace by 75% and to have other employees work from home where feasible until otherwise stated.

Useful Links

OOC Support for Existing Clients

If you anticipate having challenges with payroll, or if your organization is considering layoffs, please contact OOC immediately and our team will try to assist to avoid the need for layoffs. Email OOC at [email protected]

County of Oswego IDA Support for Existing Clients

Please contact Kevin LaMontagne at (315)343-1545 X105 or by email at [email protected]

For more information and updates

