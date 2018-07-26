Operation Oswego County Presents Award To David Turner

OSWEGO – At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County presented the 2018 Martin Rose Economic Developer Merit Award to David Turner.

The award was in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding and visionary record of exhibiting leadership, support and cooperation in advancing economic development initiatives that have significantly enhanced the business climate, economic progress and quality of life in Oswego County; for serving as the City of Oswego Community Development Director during 2000-2006 and the Director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism And Planning since 2006; for serving on the Board of Directors of Operation Oswego County for 23 years; for his leadership roles in the Oswego County Economic Advancement Plan, growing the tourism industry by 58 percent in the past decade and for his dedication and commitment to planning and supporting critical and essential initiatives for housing, infrastructure improvements, transportation, waterfront, downtown and neighborhood revitalization.

Pictured from left are: Barbara Bateman, OOC board president; David Turner, Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Veronica Turner, David’s wife; and L. Michael Treadwell, OOC executive director.

