Operation Oswego County Presents Award To Morningstar

OSWEGO – At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County presented its 2018 Jobs Award to Morningstar Residential Care Center/The Gardens by Morningstar.

The award was in recognition and appreciation of the significant contribution and impact that these two health care facilities have had on the Oswego County economy and Health Care System; for operating a 120-bed skilled nursing facility since 2010 and a 106-bed assisted living facility that opened in 2016, both in the city of Oswego; for employing 190 workers; and for providing people in the community with quality health care to help them achieve their best quality of life.

Pictured from left are: L. Michael Treadwell, OOC executive director, Joseph Murabito, owner/operator of Morningstar Residential Care Center/The Gardens by Morningstar, and Barbara Bateman, OOC board president.

