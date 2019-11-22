Optician Mike Gzik Visits Fulton Lions Club

November 22, 2019
Mike Gzik, an optician with New York Optometric at the Syracuse Veterans Administration Hospital, was the featured speaker at the November meeting of the Fulton Lions Club. Fulton President David Guyer, above left, thanks Gzik for speaking to the club. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
