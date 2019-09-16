Oriental Black Ink Painting Class Set

OSWEGO – An introduction to Sumi-E (Oriental black ink painting) will be offered at Faith United Church, 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego, on September 25 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. and again on September 26 from 1:30 – 3 p.m.

The classes will be taught by Rose Besch, an art teacher retired from Minetto Elementary School.

There is no charge to participate.

For more information or to register for the preferred class time, call Bert Leighton at 315-343-4391 or the Faith United Church office at 315-343-3480.

Registration will also be accepted by e-mailing [email protected]

Faith United Church is a united congregation of United Church of Christ (Congregational) and Presbyterian Church (USA).

The church is handicapped accessible.

Andrew Hinman is the pastor.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...