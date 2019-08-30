Orwell Event to Include Narcan Training, Panel Discussion, Medication Collection

ORWELL – In response to recent overdose deaths in the northern portion of Oswego County, the VOW Foundation, in cooperation with other agencies, has set up an outreach event.

It will be held on September 11 at the Orwell Fire Company at 2000 County Route 2 in Orwell, from 6-8 p.m.

The event will begin with networking and Narcan registration.

Narcan training will begin at 6:15 p.m. and includes a free kit.

Narcan is the life-saving medication that helps revive those overdosing on opiates.

Registration ahead of time is welcomed.

Following the training will be a panel for Q&A.

Serving on the panel include DA Greg Oakes, Dr. Thibault, Sandra Waldron, Kyle Faulkner, Nicole Kolmsee, Candy Herbert and someone from the Sheriff’s Department.

They will be on hand to help answer some of the questions from the community.

Attendees can learn about substance use disorder, opioids, heroin, prevention, treatment, options, services, testing, synthetic drugs, law enforcement, help, education and hope for recovery.

In addition to the panel, several service providers will set up a table to highlight some of their information and educational materials.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department will be collecting unused medications at this event. Please bring your medications in for safe disposal.

Collaborating for this event include the District Attorney’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Farnham Family Services, ConnextCare, County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Sandy Creek School District and the Oswego County Division of Mental Hygiene.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

There will be light refreshments provided by the Orwell Fire Company Auxiliary and the VOW Foundation.

To pre-register for Narcan training, please contact Teresa Woolson at (315) 402-6119 or [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...