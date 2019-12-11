Oswego Actor/Singer Invited to Perform at Winter Wonderland Elvis Festival

OSWEGO – Hollywood movie actor, international award winning “Elvis” Tribute Artist Michael Paul Callahan will perform and compete in the debut of this world-class “Elvis” Christmas Festival in the beautiful resort town at the City Center of Saratoga Springs, NY, December 14-15.

All Elvis, and Michael Paul Callahan fans, friends and family encouraged to enjoy this spectacular weekend, come for a day or the weekend.

Tickets available online and at the door.

The entire resort city decorated beautifully for Christmas.

Winter Wonderland with the King is the inaugural weekend-long festival with King Fests!

Join us at the Saratoga Springs City Center for a weekend full of Elvis music.

We welcome 10 award winning Elvis tribute artists as they headline this weekend’s event each night.

During the day Saturday and Sunday, join us for our contest where 20+ ETAs go head to head to win the cash prize and title of Grand Champion.

Sunday morning also features our Elvis gospel show where we pay tribute to the gospel side of Elvis.

This weekend will be backed LIVE by The Suspicious Minds Tribute Band from right here in Saratoga.

For questions, tickets or to register for the contest, visit www.KingFests.com

