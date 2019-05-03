Oswego Adds Additional Open Practice Date for May 24

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Speedway officials have elected to add an additional open practice date to take place on May 24, the night before its season opener.

Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, 350 Supermodified, ISMA Supermodified and Super Stock teams will all be invited to participate in the session from 4 to 8 p.m.

In addition to the May 24 session, the speedway also has an open practice scheduled for May 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Pit passes for both days will be $25 while GA is free.

New in 2019, all registered teams have the opportunity for one free ‘Fast Friday’ type track rental on either May 17, 20, 22 or 23.

All sessions will run from 4 to 8 p/m.

Regularly scheduled Fast Friday testing will return each week this season with the exception of May 31, June 28, July 26, and August 23.

To sign up for a test session, please contact the track office at (315)-342-0646 or email [email protected]

All teams are reminded that the final day to sign up for the commitment program will be May 18.

Upon signing up, please email Camden Proud at [email protected] with updated information such as chassis make, car owner, engine builder, and major sponsors.

Oswego Speedway’s 69th season opener is scheduled for May 25.

Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50s, the Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial 35, and a 350 Supermodified 35 are all on the card.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit the track online at OswegoSpeedway.com.

