Oswego Alliance’s Race for LIFE Change 5K Scheduled

OSWEGO – The Oswego Alliance Church is once again organizing the Race for LIFE Change 5K run/walk fundraising event.

The Race for LIFE Change 5K is a unique combination road and trail race, starting at the Oswego Alliance Church on Thompson Road and incorporating the trails at Rice Creek Field Station.

This year’s race will be held on October 27.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed with the self-timed race to start at 9 a.m.

Pre-registration of $25 includes event T-shirt and pancake breakfast.

Shirt sizes cannot be guaranteed with registrations received after October 12.

There will also be an available free session of stretching/ yoga led by the staff from Creation Studio at our Community Center to help ease those cramps.

Special rates are available for families or teams of five or more runners, while a virtual race option is new this year for those racers who would like to support the event, but cannot be there in person.

Choose your own date and place to do your running or walking during the month of October, submit your time via email and receive your finisher’s medal in the mail.

This fundraising event will help benefit youth to attend “Life,” a triennial conference for thousands of teenagers from across the country of those finishing eighth through 12th grade, which will be taking place in Orlando, Fla., during the summer of 2019.

More information on “Life” can be found at https://allianceyouth.com/life/

Additionally, a portion of the funds raised during the event will support the Pregnancy Care Center of Oswego County.

The PCC offers a number of services including, but not limited to: free confidential pregnancy tests; individual pregnancy, parenting, and life-skills mentoring programs; help with practical items (diapers, formula, maternity and baby clothing); peer counseling; referrals to community resources and adoption agencies and more.

More information on the PCC can be found at www.OswegoPregnancy.org

Registration is now open at https://lifechange5k.redpodium.com/race-for-life-change-5k.

Online registration will close on October 26.

Race day registration will be available on site starting at 8 a.m.

Same day registration rates are $30 (check or cash only), with no guarantee on T-shirts. Breakfast will still be included, however.

Keep up to date with this event with Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/236872396939563/

Any questions (including a preference for offline registration), please feel free to contact the race director at [email protected]

