Oswego AmeriCorps Takes ‘Monster’ Bite Out Of Hunger

OSWEGO – Hunger is a “monster” problem and AmeriCorps member Christian Grimes, decided to do something about it.

Creating food drive boxes that resembled giant monsters, he tried conveying how monstrous a problem hunger is.

Each box was placed at various locations in the Pulaski and Richland areas.

These monsters, with big FEED ME signs, served to attract enough attention to collect 38 bags of non-perishable food items.

All items were donated to the Rural and Migrant Ministry of Oswego County which is located at 15 Stewart St., Richland.

Along with their food pantry, the Rural and Migrant Ministry also offers health and wellness education, a bi-monthly women’s social group and primary health care for individuals without medical insurance.

For further information, call (315) 298-1154.

AmeriCorps members, like Christian, who work during the summer have 300 hours that they must finish within their term.

As a part of their commitment, members must complete a community service project before their term expires.

Christian chose to do a food drive as his project because food donations are prominent during holidays, but scarcer the rest of the year.

The need for food exists not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.

So, remember, donations are always needed and appreciated.

Donate to your local food pantry so that you too can take a “monster” bite out of hunger.

