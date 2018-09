Oswego BOE Audit Committee Meeting Set

OSWEGO – On September 26 at 4:30 p.m., the Oswego Board of Education’s Audit Committee will hold a meeting.

This meeting will be held in the Education Center conference room.

Please use the playground entrance at Leighton Elementary.

This meeting is to review the charter, introduce the internal auditors from Bonadio and Company and to review the Risk Assessment Process.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...