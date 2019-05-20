Oswego BOE Meeting, Vote Set

OSWEGO – On May 21, the Oswego City School District will hold a budget vote and board member election.

This will take place from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Polling sites are Scriba Fire Station, St. Paul’s Church, Elim Grace Church and Oswego Town Hall.

Please vote at your poll site.

Also on May 21, the Oswego City Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting starting with an executive session for the purpose of discussion of end of year evaluations at 4 p.m. and then to regular session at 5 p.m.

Then on May 22, the board will hold a special meeting to vote on the results of the May 21 budget vote and board member election only.

