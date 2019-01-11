Oswego BOE Meetings Scheduled

OSWEGO – On January 14 at 5 p.m. the Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting for the purpose of holding a workshop to work on the mid-year evaluation for the board of education.

Also, at this meeting an execution session will be called for personal.

No vote will be taken at this meeting.

On January 15 at 4:30 p.m. the Oswego City School District Board of Education will have a Policy Committee meeting.

On January 15 at 5 p.m. the Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold at regular board of education meeting.

All meetings will be held in the Education Center Conference Room.

Please use the playground entrance.

The public is welcome to attend these meetings.

