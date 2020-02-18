Oswego BOE Petitions Available March 1

OSWEGO – Oswego community members interested in running for the position of board member of the Oswego City School District may pick up petitions March 1 from district clerk Karen Canale.

Petitions may be obtained during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at the district office, located at the playground entrance of Leighton Elementary School, 1 Buccaneer Blvd.

All petitions will be due back April 29.

The school district budget vote and board member election will be held May 19.

For more information, call Canale at 315-341-2001.

A complete list of what prospective school board members should know is available at: https://www.nyssba.org/member-services/running-for-the-school-board/.

