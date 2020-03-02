Oswego BOE to Mee

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District will hold a regular Board of Education meeting on March 3,.
This meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
It will be held in the Education Center boardroom.
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District will hold a regular Board of Education meeting on March 3,.
This meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
It will be held in the Education Center boardroom.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2020. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment