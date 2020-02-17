Oswego BOE To Meet

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold its scheduled regular board meeting on February 18, at 5 p.m.
This meeting will be held in the Education Center Conference Room.
The public is welcome to attend.
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold its scheduled regular board meeting on February 18, at 5 p.m.
This meeting will be held in the Education Center Conference Room.
The public is welcome to attend.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2020. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment