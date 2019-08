OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold the following meetings on August 20:

5 p.m. Public hearing (Smart Schools Bond Act and Code of Conduct)

Regular board meeting will be immediately following.

The public is welcome to attend.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center – Leighton Elementary School.

Please use the playground entrance.

