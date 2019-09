OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District will hold a Policy Committee meeting and a board of education meeting on September 17.

The Policy Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. with the board meeting following at 5 p.m.

These meetings will be held in the Education Center Conference Room at Leighton Elementary School.

Please use the playground entrance.

The public is welcome to attend.

