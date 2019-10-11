Oswego Celebrates Walk to School Day

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District recently celebrated Walk to School Day 2019, with both Charles E. Riley and Kingsford Park elementary schools’ coordination of special walks to school.

Various staff members, parents and guardians and members of community agencies met in respective neighborhoods near both schools to walk in unison to each building.

The annual event has promoted safe and healthy ways for students of all ages to travel to and from school.

Pictured are several students and their families at Charles E. Riley Elementary School, along with Principal Dr. Linda Doty and Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey.

